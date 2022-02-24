Gallery: Estonia's Independence Day Parade 2022

A military parade took place in Tallinn to celebrate Estonia's 104th Independence Day.

The parade was hosted by President Alar Karis and led by Lieutenant General Martin Herem, Commander of the Defense Forces.

More than 700 people and 18 units of equipment participated in the parade, including foreign troops, such as British and Belgian, from NATO's eFP battlegroup stationed in Tapa and the Air Policing Unit at Ämari.

Participants wore blue and yellow ribbons, the colors of Ukraine's flag, in solidarity with the country.

--

