Gallery: Anti-war protesters picket Russian embassy in Tallinn

A large demonstration took place outside Russia's embassy in Tallinn on Thursday, following news of the full-scale Russian military invasion of Ukraine, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Thursday evening.

One protester, Natalya, told AK she was a Ukrainian national resident in Estonia, with several family members left in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which came under attack Thursday.

Natalya said here family, namely her mother, mother-in-law, aunt and brother were: "Right now sitting, watching the news, praying to God and hearing the nearby firing. Kharkiv is already surrounded, and Russia is beginning to invade Kharkiv the city, which is close to the Russian border," adding that she hoped Estonia would remain behind Ukraine throughout.

She added that she was aware that many ordinary Russians opposed the attack, noting that dissent could mean arrest, however.

Another Ukrainian national, Vladislav, said all his relatives and many friends live in northern Ukraine, near the border, and were now fearful and waiting for news.

"This war is completely pointless, unnecessary, and it seems to me that many Ukrainians had hoped that everything would end with, at the most, intimidation. Noone wanted this, except most likely Putin. We want the conflict to end as soon as possible and with as few casualties as possible," Vladislav, who said he has been living in Estonia for three years, added.

Another protester, 13-year-old Hiie, said that she: "Came to do the right thing. I don't want to see on TV how very young people have to die and suffer. I want an easier way to solve these problems."

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have stepped up patrols in the areas close to the Russian embassy, as well as the Belarusian embassy in Tallinn.

U.K. national Stephen Hogg, who is resident in Kharkiv, told ERR News Thursday that he woke up early Thursday morning to the sound of shelling and headed to the nearby Metro station, many of which are being used as shelters.

Large line of people formed up outside pharmacies, ahead of the 9 a.m. opening time, he added.

"We then went home for a couple of hours, then came the next explosion. So, we headed for the Metro station once again; there was a considerably louder explosion as we were arriving," Hogg said.

"The Metro trains finally stopped running, which allowed us to sit on stationary units, which was a welcome relief, and we may end up sleeping here," Hogg continued. "This morning, there were very few people at the Metro station, whereas now, both train units and all platforms are packed out."

Large-scale protests against the invasion have taken place in Russia itself, including in Moscow, St. Petersburg and several other cities, with numerous arrests of protestors already having been made.

