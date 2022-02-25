Gallery: Anti-war protesters picket Russian embassy in Tallinn

News
Anti-war protest outside Russia's embassy in Tallinn, February 24 2022.
Open gallery
14 photos
News

A large demonstration took place outside Russia's embassy in Tallinn on Thursday, following news of the full-scale Russian military invasion of Ukraine, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Thursday evening.

One protester, Natalya, told AK she was a Ukrainian national resident in Estonia, with several family members left in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which came under attack Thursday.

Natalya said here family, namely her  mother, mother-in-law, aunt and brother were: "Right now sitting, watching the news, praying to God and hearing the nearby firing. Kharkiv is already surrounded, and Russia is beginning to invade Kharkiv the city, which is close to the Russian border," adding that she hoped Estonia would remain behind Ukraine throughout.

She added that she was aware that many ordinary Russians opposed the attack, noting that dissent could mean arrest, however.

Another Ukrainian national, Vladislav, said all his relatives and many friends live in northern Ukraine, near the border, and were now fearful and waiting for news.
"This war is completely pointless, unnecessary, and it seems to me that many Ukrainians had hoped that everything would end with, at the most, intimidation. Noone wanted this, except most likely Putin. We want the conflict to end as soon as possible and with as few casualties as possible," Vladislav, who said he has been living in Estonia for three years, added.

Another protester, 13-year-old Hiie, said that she: "Came to do the right thing. I don't want to see on TV how very young people have to die and suffer. I want an easier way to solve these problems."

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have stepped up patrols in the areas close to the Russian embassy, as well as the Belarusian embassy in Tallinn.

The original AK slot (in Estonian) is here.

U.K. national Stephen Hogg, who is resident in Kharkiv, told ERR News Thursday that he woke up early Thursday morning to the sound of shelling and headed to the nearby Metro station, many of which are being used as shelters.

Large line of people formed up outside pharmacies, ahead of the 9 a.m. opening time, he added.

"We then went home for a couple of hours, then came the next explosion. So, we headed for the Metro station once again; there was a considerably louder explosion as we were arriving," Hogg said.

"The Metro trains finally stopped running, which allowed us to sit on stationary units, which was a welcome relief, and we may end up sleeping here," Hogg continued. "This morning, there were very few people at the Metro station, whereas now, both train units and all platforms are packed out."

Large-scale protests against the invasion have taken place in Russia itself, including in Moscow, St. Petersburg and several other cities, with numerous arrests of protestors already having been made.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

06:38

Ukrainians with expiring Estonian residency permits may stay for time being

06:18

Foreign ministry advises Estonian nationals in Belarus leave country

06:01

Gallery: Anti-war protesters picket Russian embassy in Tallinn

05:22

Friday's electricity price to fall to €86.01 per MWh

24.02

Prime minister, president express solidarity to Ukrainian counterparts

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day presidential reception

24.02

Expert: Attack on Ukraine a shock to many in Russia itself

24.02

President's Independence Day speech: We have always dealt with our concerns

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

24.02

PPA patrolling areas around Russian, Belarusian embassies

24.02

Pro-Kremlin TV channels may be banned in Estonia in next 24 hours

24.02

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over Ukrainian attack

24.02

Estonian MFA allocates €200,000 emergency aid for displaced Ukrainians

24.02

Gallery: Estonia's Independence Day Parade 2022

24.02

LSM: Latvia bans several Russian language TV channels

24.02

Russia threatens to block ERR Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

24.02

Estonian prime minister: Everything we were afraid of has come true

24.02

LRT: Lithuania to declare state of emergency

24.02

Liimets: Airspace is closed but you can still leave Ukraine by land Updated

24.02

Gallery: President, ministers lay wreaths at independence war monument

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4 Updated

24.02

Finland to grant Estonia permission to send howitzers to Ukraine

24.02

LRT: Lithuania to declare state of emergency

24.02

Estonian prime minister: Everything we were afraid of has come true

22.02

Telia, Elisa to halt broadcast of Russian-language TV channels

16.11

Latvian defense minister: We are one step from using NATO Treaty Article 4

24.02

Estonia condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine: 'Evil is real'

24.02

Russia threatens to block ERR Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: