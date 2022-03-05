Russian embassies in Riga, Vilnius now located on 'Ukraine street'

Authorities in the capital cities of Latvia and Lithuania are renaming the streets which are home to the Russian embassies in those countries to honor Ukraine in its fight against the ongoing conflict following Russia's invasion launched last week.

The section of Antonijas street (Antonijas iela) in central Riga where the Russian Embassy is located is to be renamed 'Ukrainian Independence Street', the English-langage portal of public broadcaster LSM reports, following a decision by the capital's five-party city government coalition.

The decision reflected a desire to express support Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and aspirations towards European integration, and in that country's fight against the large-scale Russian invasion which started on February 24.

A similar move has been made in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, public broadcaster LRT's English-language portal reports.

The city's mayor, Remigijus Šimašius, says the street which is the location of the Russian embassy, in the Žvėrynas district, will be renamed "Ukrainian Heroes Street", while the embassy is in fact the sole postal address on the street.

The street is currently unnamed, and runs from Latvia Street (Latvių g.) to the embassy, he added.

This requires the embassy to update its business cards, the mayor stated on his social media account Thursday.

"From now on, a business card of every Russian Embassy employee will have to honor Ukrainian heroes. And everyone who writes a letter to the embassy will have to think about the victims of Russian aggression and heroes of Ukraine," Šimašius stated.

Russia's embassy in Tallinn has been the scene of protests since the invasion commenced on February 24, with barriers set up on the adjacent sidewalk festooned with Ukrainian flags, ribbons and messages of support.

