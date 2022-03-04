Ratas to EU colleagues: We must give Ukraine all the assistance it needs

News
President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) attending a virtual meeting of NB8 speakers on Friday. March 4, 2022.
President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) attending a virtual meeting of NB8 speakers on Friday. March 4, 2022. Source: Riigikogu
News

President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) on Friday participated in an online meeting of the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) speakers of parliament as well as an online meeting of the speakers of EU parliaments hosted by President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. The EU speakers' meeting was also attended by Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

All parliament speakers to take the floor at Friday's video meetings underlined that Russia's attack was a brutal war crime and that Putin's regime must end the bloodshed and military activities in Ukraine immediately, according to a Riigikogu press release.
 
Ratas stressed to his colleagues that the EU must give Ukraine all the assistance it needs in the accession process, adding that Estonia is ready to share its accession experiences and support Ukraine's development.

At the meeting of NB8 speakers, Ratas said that the countries in this region need to coordinate the supporting of Ukraine as much as possible.

"Today, Ukraine needs our strong political and economic support, as well as direct military and humanitarian aid," the president of the Riigikogu said.

"Many thanks to all the countries that have shown admirable unity and have already reached out a helping hand," he continued. "But the assistance must continue and there is still much to be done, because Putin's war continues, and Ukraine needs our help now more than ever."

Ratas believes that Western countries must present a united front to isolate Russia and Belarus in all spheres, from the suspending of their membership in international organizations to the economy, culture and sports. "It is not only Ukraine's war; they are also fighting now for the security and democracy of all of Europe," he pointed out.

All of the NB8 parliament speakers expressed support for Ukraine and highlighted the need for robust joint sanctions in order to halt Russia's aggressive military activities and information war. They also presented an outline of humanitarian and military aid provided. Ratas' Finnish and Swedish counterparts noted that, for them, granting military aid was an exceptional decision.

The Baltic and Polish speakers also detailed the aid being given to refugees.

The NB8 speakers' meeting was followed by a meeting of EU speakers which was also attended by Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk provided an overview of the current situation in Ukraine, thanked EU member states for their support as well as introduced Ukraine's application for accession to the EU. He also stressed that sanctions must continue, and expand robustly to include Belarus as well.

The Ukrainian speaker also expressed hope that green corridors would be established for the provision of humanitarian aid soon, as several cities were without power and experiencing food shortages.

Participants of the meeting expressed their full support of Ukraine and stressed that the granting of the EU membership perspective and candidate country status to Ukraine must take into account accession criteria and be in line with Article 49 of the Treaty of the European Union.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Enterprise Estonia, Kredex shut down Russia- and Belarus-related activity

16:05

Ratas to EU colleagues: We must give Ukraine all the assistance it needs

15:21

'Reporteritund': NGOs working quickly to organize aid to Ukraine, refugees

14:54

Amount of coronavirus found in wastewater is falling

14:51

Several venues to ignore Covid restrictions from next week Updated

14:04

Jüri Luik: We need to be talking about NATO bases in the Baltics

13:10

Foreign affairs undersecretary discusses Russia with Chinese ambassador

12:12

Estonian president, PM condemn Ukrainian nuclear power plant attack

12:04

Public concerts supporting Ukraine taking place Saturday in Tartu, Pärnu Updated

11:25

EU offers year-long temporary protection to all Ukrainians fleeing war

11:13

Coronavirus update: 287 patients, 3,311 new cases, 8 deaths

10:56

Finnish prime minister to visit Tallinn on Monday

10:03

Supermarkets hoping customers will remain loyal following Lidl's arrival

09:50

Government extends energy bill compensation until April

09:08

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks off Odesa after Russian action Updated

08:58

Tartu, Tallinn end cooperation with Russian sister cities

08:31

On Estonia's southern border, police greet Ukrainian kids with cuddly toys

03.03

Fuel prices break record for second time this week

03.03

Committee chairs call for curbing Russia's information war

03.03

Tallinn opens reception, information center for Ukrainians

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:08

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks off Odesa after Russian action Updated

01.03

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

03.03

Gallery: Lidl opens 8 stores across Estonia

14:51

Several venues to ignore Covid restrictions from next week Updated

08:31

On Estonia's southern border, police greet Ukrainian kids with cuddly toys

03.03

Kallas against Estonian volunteers fighting in Ukraine

10:03

Supermarkets hoping customers will remain loyal following Lidl's arrival

02.03

Estonian ministry mulls Yandex taxi ban

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: