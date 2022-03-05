Türi humanitarian convoy heads for Poland-Ukraine border

News
Volunteers in Türi line-up ahead of the bus convoy's departure to the Poland-Ukraine border.
Volunteers in Türi line-up ahead of the bus convoy's departure to the Poland-Ukraine border. Source: ERR
News

A relief convoy of buses headed off from the town of Türi, Järva County, very early Saturday morning, ferrying vital supplies for Ukrainians to that country's border with Poland, and taking over 160 people fleeing the conflict on the return trip.

Two 50-seater buses plus 10 minibuses embarked on the voyage early on Saturday, following the local voluntary fire brigade's (Vabatahtlik Tuletõrje Ühing) announcement about the drive to help the people of Ukraine, ERR reports.

Soon, the whole of Järva County was mobilized, and Meelis Välimäe, the head of the rescue operation at the volunteer fire team, said the initiative had been fully grasped by Estonians, while organization involved the Defense League's (Kaitseliit) Järva unit, its women's counterpart (Nasikodukaitse) along with the local municipality.

A branch of the Ukrainian society (Ukraina Selts) in nearby Oisu, the Estonian Refugee Council (Eesti Pagulasabi) and the volunteer Rescue Association (Päästeliit) are coordinating the initiative.

All donations were taken to Türi's cultural center on Friday to be processed by volunteers, including those from Naiskodukaitse, and placed on the buses that day so everything was ready for transport early Saturday.

At 6 a.m., which is before dawn at this time of year in Estonia, the aid column was reader to head off, and is due to reach the Poland-Ukraine border early Sunday morning.

The convoy will bring 163 people fleeing the conflict in its return journey, nearly all of whom are women and children

Maarja Brause, a doctor at Järva County Hospital, said 116 of the people would be housed in Järva County itself, shared between its three municipalities.

The convoy is expected to arrive back in Türi on Monday afternoon.

Covid and other health checks are to be conducted before heading off, and Covid-positive people can be placed together in the one bus or buses.

Over a dozen Ukrainian families living in Oisu are also ready to help out, Anna Loovili, head of the local society said, with interpreting and translation, humanitarian aid and food being among the services on offer

Humanitarian aid had also been collected late on in the week at the Paide high school, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported (see gallery below). Paide is also in Järva County.

Eleventh grade student Raul Ruugla told AK that: "We started collecting on Wednesday and gathered up all humanitarian supplies – something to eat, drink and everything that is needed."

Almost €6 million in financial donations in support of the Ukrainian people had been raised by Friday afternoon in Estonia, by the major organizations involved in relief efforts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

Türi humanitarian convoy heads for Poland-Ukraine border

13:40

Foreign minister: Ukraine fighting for the whole of Europe

12:55

Coronavirus update: 270 patients, 3,052 new cases, 15 deaths

12:25

Russian embassies in Riga, Vilnius now located on 'Ukraine street'

11:35

Estonian donations in aid of Ukraine near €6 million-mark

10:43

Passenger numbers on Lux Express St. Petersburg-Tallinn routes double

09:57

Minister: NATO making Ukraine aggression cost 'intolerably high' for Russia

09:12

NATO CCDCOE votes unanimously on Ukraine Contributing Participant status

04.03

Enterprise Estonia, Kredex shut down Russia- and Belarus-related activity

04.03

Ratas to EU colleagues: We must give Ukraine all the assistance it needs

04.03

'Reporteritund': NGOs working quickly to organize aid to Ukraine, refugees

04.03

Amount of coronavirus found in wastewater is falling

04.03

Several venues to ignore Covid restrictions from next week Updated

04.03

Jüri Luik: We need to be talking about NATO bases in the Baltics

04.03

Foreign affairs undersecretary discusses Russia with Chinese ambassador

04.03

Estonian president, PM condemn Ukrainian nuclear power plant attack

04.03

Public concerts supporting Ukraine taking place Saturday in Tartu, Pärnu Updated

04.03

EU offers year-long temporary protection to all Ukrainians fleeing war

04.03

Coronavirus update: 287 patients, 3,311 new cases, 8 deaths

04.03

Finnish prime minister to visit Tallinn on Monday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.03

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks off Odesa after Russian action Updated

04.03

Several venues to ignore Covid restrictions from next week Updated

04.03

Jüri Luik: We need to be talking about NATO bases in the Baltics

04.03

On Estonia's southern border, police greet Ukrainian kids with cuddly toys

03.03

Gallery: Lidl opens 8 stores across Estonia

04.03

Supermarkets hoping customers will remain loyal following Lidl's arrival

01.03

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: