Estonia has sent Ukraine 2,000 tons of aid

Estonia has sent Ukraine 2,000 tons in humanitarian and military aid, said Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

"Estonia has supported Ukraine with everything they have asked and we have been able to give. The lion's share has been military aid – arms and ammunition, while medical and humanitarian aid has not been less important," Saar said at a Ministry of Defense press conference on Monday. "Estonia has sent to Ukraine over 2,000 Euro-pallets of goods weighing around 2,000 tons," he added.

Saar emphasized that all shipments have arrived and reached the people who need them.

The head of RKIK remarked that aid has also come from companies, aid organizations and hospitals.

Saar also said that Estonia aims to send more humanitarian and military aid, whether weapons or munitions, to Ukraine.

