€63-million defense investments include Paldiski harbor expansion

New defense infrastructure investments scheduled for completion in the next three-to-four years and budgeted at €62.33 million will include a new quay at the Port of Paldiski. European Union funds will be used in the projects.

Kaupo Kaasik, infrastructure projects coordinator at the Center for Defense Investments (RKK) said that all the investment objects are key for both the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Estonia's allies.

He said: "Paldiski plays an important role in equipment - an additional berth is inevitably important for us."

"Take the construction of a new berth in Paldiski, for example - today the port area is already in intensive use and the freeing up of a berth for the EDF is becoming more and more difficult," Kaasik went on.

Allied tanks and other heavy equipment have arrived in Paldiski, which falls under the Port of Tallinn's remit, on more than one occasion, including Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks, which weigh almost 65 tonnes, from the British Army's Royal Tank Regiment.

Port of Tallinn board chair Valdo Kalm said: "In addition to the military aspects, the new berth planned by the Port of Tallinn for Paldiski South Harbor is also needed to increase the maritime transport capacity of goods and vehicles," adding that the south harbor has a favorable location.

The project will see cooperation between the military and the civilian sector, on all three sites.

In addition to the new quay, a new cargo handling area at Paldiski, and the Kanama viaduct, to the southwest of Tallinn, is to be reconstructed to boost its load-bearing capabilities, with the deadline of 2025, while rail network improvements are set for the following year.

The funding is being provided via the European Commission's Connecting Europe Facility's (CEF) military mobility fund.

Paldiski is also the location of a planned LNG floating terminal.

--

