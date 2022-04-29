€63-million defense investments include Paldiski harbor expansion

News
RTR's Challenger 2 MBTs arriving at Paldiski.
RTR's Challenger 2 MBTs arriving at Paldiski. Source: EDF
News

New defense infrastructure investments scheduled for completion in the next three-to-four years and budgeted at €62.33 million will include a new quay at the Port of Paldiski. European Union funds will be used in the projects.

Kaupo Kaasik, infrastructure projects coordinator at the Center for Defense Investments (RKK) said that all the investment objects are key for both the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Estonia's allies.

He said: "Paldiski plays an important role in equipment - an additional berth is inevitably important for us."

"Take the construction of a new berth in Paldiski, for example - today the port area is already in intensive use and the freeing up of a berth for the EDF is becoming more and more difficult," Kaasik went on.

Allied tanks and other heavy equipment have arrived in Paldiski, which falls under the Port of Tallinn's remit, on more than one occasion, including Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks, which weigh almost 65 tonnes, from the British Army's Royal Tank Regiment.

Port of Tallinn board chair Valdo Kalm said: "In addition to the military aspects, the new berth planned by the Port of Tallinn for Paldiski South Harbor is also needed to increase the maritime transport capacity of goods and vehicles," adding that the south harbor has a favorable location.

The project will see cooperation between the military and the civilian sector, on all three sites.

In addition to the new quay, a new cargo handling area at Paldiski, and the Kanama viaduct, to the southwest of Tallinn, is to be reconstructed to boost its load-bearing capabilities, with the deadline of 2025, while rail network improvements are set for the following year.

The funding is being provided via the European Commission's Connecting Europe Facility's (CEF) military mobility fund.

Paldiski is also the location of a planned LNG floating terminal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

2,000 new coronavirus cases, 100 patients in hospital — forecast

16:40

€63-million defense investments include Paldiski harbor expansion

16:13

Estonia's annual inflation hit 19 percent in April

16:04

Minister: Municipalities must bring waste management in line with the law

15:40

Head of Transport Administration Kaido Padar highest-paid state official

15:07

Coalition promises to pass Aliens Act amendments again unchanged

14:38

Aimar Ventsel: Ukrainians aren't Russians

14:16

Estonian air traffic firm reports losses in excess of €3 million for 2021

13:52

AirBaltic CEO: Passengers think Baltics are unsafe destinations

13:19

RIA: DDoS attacks on Estonian state-run sites ended Monday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

25.04

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

28.04

Ukrainian refugees struggling to find housing, childcare in Estonia

28.04

Gallery: Tallinn's cafes, restaurants waiting for tourists

10:00

Mustamäe to turn 60

27.04

Ban on public meetings inciting hatred expanded to include all of Estonia

13:52

AirBaltic CEO: Passengers think Baltics are unsafe destinations

28.04

Incoming heritage chief deems it insensible to renovate Linnahall structure

27.04

Estonian angel investor sending aid convoys to Ukraine: This is personal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: