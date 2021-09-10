Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

Galleries
RTR's Challenger 2 MBTs arriving at Paldiski.
Open gallery
25 photos
Galleries

Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks (MBT) from the British Army's Royal Tank Regiment (RTR) arrived in Paldiski port Thursday, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reports.

Commander of the U.K.-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Col. Dai Bevan told AK that the heavy armor – a Challenger 2 weighs about 64 tonnes – would be put to good use in the conditions Estonia offers.

He said: "In Estonia, particularly in winter – this is not something we have a lot of experience of, so the lessons we can learn operating in the forested areas, in the bogs of Estonia and in the really cold winter that you have will be really exciting for us, and we will learn a lot of lessons."

The logistics of transport from Paldiski to Tapa via road, a distance of around 150km, would be a challenge, but not an insurmountable one, given the experience the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) now has with the heavy armor of its NATO allies, Maj. Lauri Kiviloo, commander of the EDF's logistics service, said.

Maj. Kiviloo told AK that: "The transport of heavy equipment and tanks is always a challenge, especially when it has to be done in convoys on public roads."

"However, since 2017, when the first NATO battle group soldiers arrived in Estonia, we have been doing it regularly, and we already know well what to expect," Maj. Kiviloo continued.

The transport was coordinated in conjunction with the EDF's military police (Sõjaväepolitsei) and the public had been notified in advance to expect slow-moving convoys on the designated highway, Kiviloo added.

Challenger 2s have been in Estonia already in the recent past, as have French Leclerc heavy tanks. French transport vehicles were also used in the ferrying of the tanks to Tapa.

Footage of the activity can be seen in the AK clip below.

The arrival of the Challengers of the RTR's Dreadnaught Squadron coincided with the start of the annual large-scale Russian Exercise Zapad, which starts Friday.

This was coincidental however, Col. Bevan told AK. "This rotation has been planned for many yeas, and it just so happens it's taking place at the same time."

The official handover ceremony between the incoming RTR and the outgoing 1st Battalion, the Mercian Regiment will take place on September 19 at Tapa, the Ministry of Defense says.

The rotation is the ninth since early 2017. At the core of the eFP has generally been either a heavy infantry battalion, such as the Mercians, or an armored regiment, such as the Queen's Royal Hussars, and now, the RTR. The U.K. troops are joined both by supporting personnel from their own military, and by contingents from France and Denmark. Belgian soldiers have also contributed to the eFP to date.

The eFP is unrelated to the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission, based at Ämari and currently held by the Italian Air Force.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:39

Kallas: We take official state MS Estonia investigation very seriously

14:31

Survey: No changes in the amount of coronavirus in waste water

14:06

Gallery: President Kaljulaid's state visit to Kenya

13:49

Opera director: Artists' designs not representative of finished project

13:20

Government updates COVID-19 risk matrix

12:56

Accelerated price growth causing state tenders to fail

12:50

How to prevent the virus crisis from becoming a fundamental rights crisis?

12:27

Statistics: Services imports, exports recovered to pre-crisis levels

12:09

Austrian authorities request help from Estonian court in ski doping trial

11:56

State's leading figures may get secure smartphones

11:24

Estonia continues OECD tax deal talks

10:49

Health Board: 150 hospitalized patients, 540 new covid cases, two deaths

10:38

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

10:12

Scientific council: Long way to go before restrictions can be dropped

09:46

Ott Tänak fifth in Rally Acropolis stage one

09:21

Estonia no match for Olympic champ France in final EuroVolley match

08:53

Tallinn local election candidate numbers issued at random Friday morning

08:35

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

08:11

Margus Hunt signs with Chicago Bears

09.09

Prime minister: Strong economic forecast testimony to government policies

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09.09

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

09.09

Estonia to miss September's 70 percent vaccination rate target

08:35

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

09.09

Health Board: 151 hospitalizations, 467 new covid cases, two deaths

10:49

Health Board: 150 hospitalized patients, 540 new covid cases, two deaths

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

09.09

Finance ministry forecasts 2021 economic growth of 9.5 percent

09.09

Government creating framework to reform doctoral studies

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: