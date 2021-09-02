LRT: Lukashenko denies interest in Baltic states

Lithuanian-Belarusian border. Source: Erik Peinar.
Alexander Lukashenko said "nobody needs these Baltic states" in reference to the upcoming Belarusian and Russian military drills on the EU's western border, Lithuania's national broadcaster LRT reported.

"We are not going to attack anyone. We do not need that. Yet, they are still making a fuss about it," Belarusian leader Lukashenko, was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state news agency BelTa.

"They say they are very concerned that we will go nearly as far as cutting off the Baltic states, that, you know, we will go through the Suwalki Gap to Kaliningrad and cut off the Baltic states," he added. "Nobody needs these Baltic states. Belarus has its own demographic issues, let alone Russia."

The military drills Zapad 2021 will see thousands of troops take part in exercises primarily across western Russia and Belarus.

Previously, Baltic and NATO officials said the drills were aimed at practicing offensive operations in the region. 

Editor: Helen Wright

