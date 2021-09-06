Defense forces ready to build additional border barriers if needed

Martin Herem. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Should migration pressures extend to Estonia as well, the defense forces are prepared to send the combat engineer units in reserve to build border barriers, if necessary.

"The defense forces are always ready to defend Estonia militarily as well as to support other power structures in the performance of their tasks, if necessary," commander of the Estonian defense forces Lt. Gen. Martin Herem told BNS.

"If support is requested from the defense forces, we are ready to contribute with all the capabilities we have, be it supporting the Police and Border Guard Board in maintaining border control or even using our reserve capabilities, such as combat engineer battalions, to adjust the border so that it would be easier to control," the defense chief said.

In recent months, thousands of migrants have crossed the Belarusian border into Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

The Baltic states, Poland and several other countries believe that this is a hybrid attack by which the Belarusian regime puts pressure on its neighbors with illegal migration.

Editor: Helen Wright

