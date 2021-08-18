Estonia to procure barrier wire for Lithuania

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment (Riigi Kaitseinvesteeringute Keskus) is extraordinarily procuring barrier wire for Lithuania to help with the country's migration crisis. Estonia's stock of barrier equipment will also be increased.

A total of 200 kilometers of barrier wire will be delivered to Lithuania after the country requested Estonia's assistance. Lithuania will pay the costs. The first deliveries arrived in Lithuania on Monday and the last deliveries will arrive at the end of August.

RKIK signed the agreements under an accelerated procedure.

In addition to barbed wire and razor wire, concrete elements, safety barriers and various construction and fastening equipment are also procured to increase the Estonian Defense Forces' deterrence capabilities.

Contracts for materials to support Lithuania have been concluded with OÜ Forcemil, AS Decora and Bristol Trust OÜ and total approximately €2.2 million. The contracts so far total €1.5 million for increasing the Estonian stockpile.

