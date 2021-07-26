First batch of razor wire sent to Lithuania from Estonia

The first half of what is going to be 100 kilometers of razor fire provided by Estonia to Lithuania to tackle pressure from illegal immigration was dispatched by Estonia on Monday.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense announced on social media that the first approximately 50 kilometers of the barrier wire allocated from the stocks of the Estonian defense forces was sent to Lithuania on Monday.

Estonia will provide Lithuania with a total of 100 kilometers of razor wire, the dispatch of which is organized by the defense forces' Support Command in conjunction with civilian partners.

The concertina barrier wire allocated to Lithuania has been designed for the deployment of various barriers, in particular anti-personnel barriers.

In addition, Estonia is ready to send three unmanned aerial vehicle crews to Lithuania from August 1.

The provision of the assistance is based on a request from Lithuania and the assistance is provided free of charge.

Today, #Estonia sent 100km of Concertina barbed wire from @kaitsevagi as measure to support in the current state-sponsored hybrid attack on the border - important to monitor developments in light of #Russia-#Belarus strategic exercise Zapad 2021. #WeAreAllies pic.twitter.com/WwXgZ6kaLI — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) July 26, 2021

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!