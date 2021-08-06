Relocating migrants in Estonia not going ahead without Lithuania's request

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Lithuanian-Belarusian border. Source: D. Umbraso/LRT
News

The government will not discuss any possible request for assistance from Lithuania for the relocation of migrants who have arrived there from Belarus, until a formal request has been received.

"As of today, Lithuania has not made any request to relocate migrants who have arrived in Lithuania as part of a politically driven migration drive, and the government will discuss it when the request is sent," government spokeswoman Mariann Sudakov told ERR on Friday.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte said earlier in the week that the government is discussing the possibility of asking EU countries for help in accommodating migrants who have come across the Belarusian border. Šimonyte said that Lithuania intends to request assistance when managing migration flows becomes difficult. "It is being discussed, but at first I cannot say when the state will make such a request. But if the situation becomes difficult to manage, of course, we will ask for help," Šimonyte said on Monday.

Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) also referred to waiting for Lithuania's official request. "As of today, the Estonian state has not received such a request for help. Our goal today is to provide as much assistance to Lithuania as possible so that Lithuania can meet the challenge it currently has on its territory," Jaani told ERR on Tuesday.

Sudakov said that Estonia is also currently focusing on helping Lithuania to cope with the crisis itself. "However, Estonia is also ready to help when a direct threat to its security arises. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is prepared for dealing with mass immigration," the government spokesman confirmed.

The details of any possible placement of migrants in Estonia would be handled by the Ministry of the Interior.

Lithuania, which has been one of the strongest critics of the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, leader of its eastern neighbor Belarus, has come under pressure in recent months from almost 4,000 migrants arriving over the border. The arrivals originate mainly from Iraq, but also from other Middle-Eastern and African countries. The arrivals reportedly come to Minsk Airport, whence they are taken to the border, less than 100km away, by the Belarusian authorities and directed towards Lithuania. Crossing the border is simplified by the fact that Lithuania has not yet built a border infrastructure. The country's capital, Vilnius, lies just 30km from the border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:58

Analyist: Price growth will probably continue until year end

14:57

Ratas: We have to start all over again finding common president candidate

14:29

Food delivery courier without work permit ordered to leave Estonia

14:13

Relocating migrants in Estonia not going ahead without Lithuania's request

13:21

Center Party Riigikogu group chair: President will be elected on August 30

12:52

AK: Older people getting vaccine certificate printouts at Pärnu library

12:23

SDE complains Center Tallinn vaccination drive constitutes electioneering

11:56

Free coronavirus tests provided for unvaccinated summer camp attendees

11:39

Tarmo Soomere out of running as next president

11:21

Health Board: 241 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, one death

10:54

In July, housing had biggest impact on consumer price index

10:17

Companies facing difficult decisions due to restrictions

09:43

Statistics: Domestic tourism grows in June, foreign tourism still scanty

09:12

Tarmo Soomere: I am a scientist first and foremost

08:42

Several fire crews engage in tackling Pärnu forest fire

05.08

Government issues restrictions exemptions for church services, youth sport

05.08

Gallery: Johannes Erm best of Estonia's Tokyo decathletes, not in medals Updated

05.08

Yle: Woman killed in Turku e-scooter accident

05.08

Scientists to begin with monitoring study of coronavirus again

05.08

US Investment fund Apollo to acquire majority stake in wood pellet firm

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: