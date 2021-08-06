Food delivery courier without work permit ordered to leave Estonia

Economy
PPA logo and hi-vis vest. Source: PPA
Economy

A third-country foreign national who had been working as a food courier in Tallinn has to leave the country after being found in violation of temporary employment requirements.

The individual, a woman, is a Brazilian national, BNS reports, who, while she had a visa from Estonia, her temporary employment had not been registered with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

As a result, her visa was revoked and the duration her visa-free allowance was shortened, while she was issued a precept to leave Estonia within 15 days, and handed a three-month entry ban.

BNS reports that the PPA pulled over and inspected a Toyota passenger vehicle with Estonian license plates Wednesday evening. The driver, a female 27-year-old Brazilian national had with her a corporate food delivery bag, while a check of her phone history revealed she had fulfilled a food order within the preceding 10 minutes, the PPA's northern prefecture told BNS.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

