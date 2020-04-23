ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Wolt food courier: Far more work now than before the crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Maarja Holter
Maarja Holter Source: ERR
Food delivery service Wolt courier Maarja Holter told ETV magazine show "Ringvaade" that there is more work now compared to the period before the emergency situation.

A hundred to two hundred Wolt couriers are working daily, Holter told "Ringvaade". "I have seen some eight new customers within three weeks. When one courier sees eight new customers, multiply that with two hundred," she added.

Wolt Estonia cannot disclose the exact figures of how many additional couriers are working during the emergency situation, but confirms that there is a lot of work. The company has seen a double-digit growth within a month.

Holter says that people mostly order burgers, pizzas and sushi, but also salad bowls. "There are more couriers and those that took the job as a hobby before, are now working full time," she added.

While couriers worked around 20 hours per week before the crisis, they now work between 30 and 35 hours on average.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

woltcoronavirus emergency situationfood delivery service
