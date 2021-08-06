AK: Older people getting vaccine certificate printouts at Pärnu library

The requirement from Monday to present coronavirus certification at larger events has led to a surge in members of the public, particularly older people, going to libraries to obtain a printout, if they were unable to use digital solutions such as Mobile-ID, and also lacked a home printer.

Getting a printout at a library or other public facility still requires both ID Card PIN codes, which leads to the next obstacle in many cases – people often lose or forget their codes or were unaware they had them in the first place.

One such library, in Pärnu, was the subject of a segment on Thursday's edition of ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK).

One member of the public, Irisa Sameli, told AK that: "Since I'm used to doing things with my mobile ID, that wasn't complicated. But it was helpful. /.../ It's safer to have a piece paper when I go. I have this thing on my phone, but maybe the battery will run out or whatever. Now I guess I will go to concerts here, where everything may be needed."

Another issue is the infrequency with which ID Card holders use their PIN Codes, which can often lead to these getting forgotten or lost.

Ago Kungla told AK that this had happened to him, meaning he could not get a printout there and then.

He said: "They wouldn't give me one; the codes I have are already out-of-date. You have to go to the 'militia' and update them. /.../ Maybe after a couple of weeks you won't be able to get the bus either, and you will be asked for a certificate. Everywhere you want to go. For example, you want to go for a beer in Latvia."

The Latvian border lies about 70km south of Pärnu city.

Pärnu librarian Urve Saard confirmed the problem was commonplace.

She said: "Some people still have their PIN codes left, some say they never received them in the first place. In that case I send them home to look for them, and usually they come with the envelope [in which PIN codes are issued by the PPA]."

Saard said that many older people are unaware of SMART-ID, another option for interfacing with much of Estonia's e-state. SMART-ID can be installed at a bank branch and requires a smartphone for use.

As to the more traditional aspect of printing, this cost 15 cents per sheet, Saard said, while a color printout, which some people request, costs 70 cents per sheet.

The vaccine certificate printout contains a QR code which can be scanned.

Interest is high and wait lines at the library were noticeable, AK reported, while many read the newspapers and periodicals on offer at the library while they waited.

