Authority: Event guests without health certificate not entitled to refund

culture Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Consumer Protection and Technical Surveillance Authority (TTJA) emphasizes that the requirement to present a health certificate from Monday, at concerts and performances, means that a customer who fails to prove his or her infection safety and therefore cannot attend the show, will generally not receive a refund for any tickets purchased.

The exception to this is if an event organizer opts to cancel a show, performance or other gathering, rather than put in place coronavirus vaccine checks.

The spokesperson of TTJA said that people have been asking a lot whether, and who, is entitled to a refund of the ticket money due to the new, stricter coronavirus restrictions.

A lack of awareness of the virus could hardly be used as a basis for refunds this late in the day, however, he said.

"While at the beginning of 2020 no one could predict the spread of the coronavirus, then now, the next coronavirus wave has been under discussion for a long time, along with the need for a vaccine and the functioning of society and the control of infection safety," director of TTJA Kaur Kajak said.

It is also known that in many countries the so-called coronavirus certificate has been required for some time to visit events and restaurants.

"Both event organizers and consumers must therefore take into account that, in the event of a change in circumstances, the event may not be carried out as planned or that additional obligations may arise. Everyone must do their utmost to stop the spread of the virus and can't presume that it's possible to attend the event without proving their safety," Kajak said. "The shortest way to protect yourself and others and ensure events can take place is to get vaccinated."

According to the rules which will come into force on Monday, August 9, an event organizer must check the infection status of all participants if there are more than 50 indoor participants, or more than 100 outdoor participants.

The participant must prove his/her safety against infection by submitting proof of vaccination, having suffered and recovered from COVID-19, or a recent negative test result. If the organizer finds that the verification of the evidence is too complicated or costly and therefore decides to cancel the event, then in that case they must reimburse the ticket purchasers. However, if an event takes place but the participant is unwilling or unable to adequately demonstrate safety against infection, he or she is generally not entitled to a refund. The organizer may, at their request, arrange testing for visitors on reasonable terms.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

