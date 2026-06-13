X!

Summer event rained out? Ticket holders have refund options

News
The second day of Viljandi Folk Music Festival 2025.
The second day of Viljandi Folk Music Festival 2025. Source: Kirke Kuiv
News

As Estonia heads into a busy summer event season, consumer protection officials are reminding ticket holders of their rights if an event is canceled or postponed.

According to Kristina Tammaru, head of the Consumer Rights Advisory Office at the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), complaints most often arise when events are canceled, postponed or significantly changed.

"There have been cases where an event was canceled or a major headliner was replaced," Tammaru said, adding that consumers' rights were not always protected as required by law.

She acknowledged that event organizers face significant risks in what they do, but consumers must still be treated fairly if a concert or festival is canceled, even for reasons beyond the organizer's control.

Tammaru said many people will mistakenly contact the ticketing platform when problems arise. While ticket sellers may provide instructions, the responsibility for refunds still ultimately rests with the event organizer.

Third day at the Viljandi Folk Festival on July 26, 2025. Source: Martin Kosseson

If an event is postponed, consumers have the right to decide whether the new date works for them.

"A new event date is a significant enough change in contract that consumers have the right to withdraw and get their money back," she explained.

Organizers may also offer gift cards or other alternatives instead, she added, but consumers are not required to accept them and can still request a refund.

Festival lineup changes also count

The same principle can also apply if a headliner or other artist advertised as part of a festival lineup will no longer be performing, if that artist was the reason someone bought tickets to an event.

In such cases, consumers should contact the organizer directly to seek compensation, which Tammaru said could include a partial refund.

If an event company files for bankruptcy, meanwhile, ticket holders become creditors in the proceedings. While recovering money may take longer, Tammaru said the company's obligations to consumers remain in any case.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:34

Estonia makes prestigious SSL Gold Cup sailing finals in Rio de Janeiro

11:36

Estonian experts warn of risks as US eyes military drawdown in Europe

10:41

Martin Mölder: The possible cost of an easy political victory

09:39

Summer event rained out? Ticket holders have refund options

08:41

Nearly 500 abandoned fishing nets pulled from Estonian side of Lake Peipus

12.06

Estonia, Sovereign Military Order of Malta sign healthcare and aid cooperation deal

12.06

18 cattle die in Pärnu County BRSV outbreak

12.06

Tartu plant expands hazardous waste incinerator capacity to meet demand

12.06

Uku Varblane and Magnus Piirits: When pensions grow but life pulls ahead

12.06

2 killed in Rapla County road traffic accident

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

12.06

Tallinn erects modular bomb shelter in the heart of the city Updated

11.06

Tallinn moves Ukrainian flag at Freedom Square onto scaffolding

12.06

Estonians marry less and divorce more often

12.06

Government on crash course: Eesti 200 refuses to give up means-tested benefits

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

12.06

Possible tornado reported Thursday as severe storms swept Southern Estonia

12.06

Raimond Kaljulaid: Interests of large European countries might not align with Estonia's

11.06

Estonia sees spa boom as tourism and spending habits shift

11.06

Remote bog island in Southern Estonia blanketed in blooming irises

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo