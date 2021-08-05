Nearly 75 percent of education workers have had at least one vaccine dose

Data from the Health Insurance Fund shows that 72 percent of educational workers have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. The highest rate is among workers in applied sciences universities and universities, the lowest rate comes from pre-school childcare facilities.

The average rate of workers vaccinated with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine is 61 percent in pre-school childcare facilities, 73 percent in vocational training schools, 74 percent in pre-school facilities and general education schools as one institution, 75 percent in primary and high schools and 83 percent in applied sciences universities and universities, data from a Ministry of Education and Research commissioned study shows.

The coverage is highest in Hiiu County (84 percent), Tartu County (82 percent), Jõgeva and Lääne counties (both 80 percent). The lowest rates come from Ida-Viru County (53 percent), Võru County (67 percent) and Harju County (69 percent).

The highest rate among groups by county is for higher education workers in Tartu County and primary and high school teachers in Hiiu County (both 87 percent). The lowest rate comes from pre-school childcare facility workers in Ida-Viru County (44 percent) and Võru County (54 percent).

The education ministry emphasized that the data for recovered COVID-19 patients is not displayed in the study. In addition to vaccinated workers, there could also be a significant number of people that have had the coronavirus and recovered from it.

"We have more than 70 of such educational institutions where more than 90 percent of the workers are vaccinated. We have set a goal nationwide of getting at least 90 percent of workers in educational institutions vaccinated," said Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform). "I hope that our cooperation with the Health Insurance Fund will lead to even more flexible options for education workers to get vaccinated."

Vaccinations for schoolchildren and their teachers will be available within school premises after the start of the new academic year in September with school nurses set to inoculate school families across Estonia.

Schools are currently preparing for the upcoming schoolyear and are attempting to increase the vaccination coverage among students and teachers with the education ministry to draw up a rulebook, based on which schools will hopefully be able to open their doors until the end of the schoolyear.

The new school year starts September 1.

