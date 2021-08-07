Youth vaccination drive in Pärnu off to a modest start

On Thursday and Friday, vaccinations were opened to children aged at least 12, but participation was modest, perhaps stemming from notifications, which were sent out through study platforms this week.

On Thursday, 60 people were inoculated against the coronavirus, 11 people came through the vaccination center in the Pärnu Kesklinn health center. A reason for the low interest could be the notifications that were sent out just this week through the eKool and Stuudium study platforms, which presumably do not see much use during the summer.

Since registration was not necessary, children came through the vaccination center at random times, but everything went calmly and nobody had to wait for a vaccine dose, ERR's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Friday.

A parent who brought their son to get vaccinated also got a vaccine.

Koidula High School nurse Kädi Ojala told ERR that there have not been many vaccinations conducted among children. "Perhaps most vaccinations were done before travel. But we are still expecting more people," she said, adding that schools are not aware of vaccine coverage rates among students.

The next vaccination drive for children aged 12 and up in Pärnu will take place on August 14 at Koidula High School. Sanatorium Tervis is in charge of the student vaccination process in the summer capital.

Starting in the fall, vaccinations will be offered in schools across Estonia.

