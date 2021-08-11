Health Board: 344 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

344 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 6,729 tests taken - a rate of 5.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

Of the 344 new infections, 78.5 percent were unvaccinated individuals, with 4.9 percent having received one dose and 16.6 fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 120 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 85 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 79 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 42 in Pärnu County, 18 in Lääne-Viru County, 15 in Rapla County and 13 in Põlva County. Another nine cases were found in Jõgeva County, eight in Ida-Viru County, seven in Viljandi County, five each in Järva, Lääne and Saare counties, four each in Valga and Võru counties and one case went to Hiiu County.

There was no information in the population registry for nine cases.

In total, 675,335 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 585,918 of them having already received their second dose. 6,163 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 223.63, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths over the last 24 hours, involving a 70-year old man and a 54-year old man. Both individuals were unvaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,279 people in Estonia in total.

63 people receiving treatment in hospital, four in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 63 people are receiving treatment in hospital with three under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,385 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 344 returning positive and 6,729 negative – a positive rate of 5.1 percent.

There have been 1,664,064 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 135,856 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

130,003 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,794 (33.7 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 86,209 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

