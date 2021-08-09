Third-country arrivals must fill out questionnaire from Monday

All third-country arrivals in Estonia have to fill out a form prior to arrival in Estonia from Monday, amid rising coronavirus rates and fears of the spread of more virulent strains such as the Delta variant.

Previously, the obligation to fill in the form had been limited to arrivals by air and those who were required to quarantine.

Health Board chief Üllar Lanno said that: "The obligation to fill in the form also applies if the individual is exempt from isolation," adding that the intensive spread of the delta strain is weakening the country's current readiness.

While infection safety is controlled on a uniform basis within the EU, there is no assurance that this is the case across the board outside the union, he said.

Those not needing to quarantine – for instance the vaccinated – can mark themselves as exempt on the form, but must be prepared to prove that exemption on arrival, e.g. via a vaccination certificate.

An exemption applies to cruise ship arrivals, since such vessels already have infection safety rules in place, BNS reports.

Otherwise the requirement is mandatory for all third-country nationals, somewhat of a loosely-defined term, but in its broadest sense meaning non-EU/EEA and Schengen Zone countries.

Both electronic and paper versions are available, BNS reports, with the former the preferred method, available in English, Estonian and Russian here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!