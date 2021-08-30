Three cruise ships are due to dock in Tallinn this week

Three gargantuan cruise ships are due to dock in Tallinn this week.

Cruise ships disgorge far more tourists than the regular ferries, with Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday seeing three different examples of state-of-the-art nautical architecture gracing the capitals Old Town harbor, and take advantage of both the new cruise ship terminal and the new pedestrian bridge which cuts out a lengthy walk between two terminals.

On Wednesday, the 19-deck, 323-meter long Italian-built MSC Seaview will arrive from Sweden.

The Maltese-flagged Seaview (see cover image) is three years old and cost €700 million to build.

By comparison, the Titanic was 269 meters long, had nine decks, and cost around €175 million in today's money, when laid down.

Saturday is the turn of the 251-meter-long Oceania Marina en route to Kotka, Finland, having come from Riga. The Oceania Marina sails under the Marshall Islands' flag and cost €500 million when she was built in Italy, 10 years ago.

The very next day, Sunday, the Finnish-built Mein Schiff 6 docks in Tallinn. Four years old, the Mein Schiff 6 flies the flag of Malta, is 295 meters long and also cost €500 million to construct.

International arrivals in Tallinn via any mode of transport will be subject to checks depending on where they have sailed from. The latest restrictions are here.

