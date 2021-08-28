Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from August 30

Only six countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, August 30.

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are valid Monday, August 23. The three-tier system is coded red, yellow and green.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day average rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and under.

Czechia 24,40

Holy See 0,00

Hungary 11,36

Poland 6,96

Romania 32,28

Slovakia 22,70

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day average rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 165,40

Austria 150,43

Bulgaria 190,55

Croatia 117,02

Finland 178,07

Germany 96,09

Italy 147,88

Latvia 85,13

Luxembourg 115,48

Malta 180,54

Netherlands 190,03

Norway 148,80

San Marino 194,47

Slovenia 179,88

Sweden 118,93

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day average rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Belgium 234,46

Cyprus 602,59

Denmark 232,18

France 467,10

Greece 419,78

Iceland 350,70

Ireland 496,57

Liechtenstein 325,19

Lithuania 277,91

Monaco 394,96

Portugal 315,51

Spain 351,94

Switzerland 368,78

United Kingdom 585,75

Arrivals from Red-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia if they have not been vaccinated.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period. Proof of vaccination will remove the quarantine requirement.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!