Gallery: New Tallinn cruise ship terminal opens

news
Cruise terminal opening in Tallinn.
Open gallery
57 photos
news

The new cruise ship terminal opened at Tallinn's ferry harbor Thursday, after several years' work. The facility includes a promenade almost a kilometer in length.

With a price tag of €13.7 million, the terminal was opened by the Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) Thursday (see gallery).

The new facility is the latest in the extensive redevelopment in the harbor area over the past decade.

Port of Tallinn spokespersons said that environmental impact was kept in mind when designing the new terminal, whose energy needs are met using solar panels and marine energy.

The three-storey, 4,000 square-meter facility can accommodate up to 2,000 and will be available for hosting concerts, conferences and other events during the off-season.

The project was started in 2017.

The 850-meter-long rooftop promenade features seating, a restaurant and a children's playground.

YIT Eesti constructed the terminal, architects were Salto Architects in cooperation with Stuudio Tallinn (the original contract was reported to have been awarded to British firm Zaha Hadid - ed.) and engineering aspects were designed by Sweco Projekt AS, with electrical installations by Rausi OÜ.

Cruise season is April to October in the normal run of things, but was severely disrupted last year, and to a lesser extent this year, due to the pandemic – which actually had the effect of speeding up the work on the terminal construction.

Environmental studies were carried out as part of the Green Cruise Port project, co-funded by the EU via the Interreg Baltic Sea Program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:12

Gallery: New Tallinn cruise ship terminal opens

21:47

Tänak fifth in Rally Estonia opening stage Thursday evening

17:17

EU climate goals package meets mixed reception with Estonian politicians

16:46

Estonia reciprocally expels Russian diplomat

16:45

Expert: New Estonia ferry findings do not prove official enquiry is wrong

16:14

Health minister: Government not currently discussing new restrictions

16:11

Kallas: We have president candidate in mind, now need persuading to run Updated

15:48

Minister on 100 years of diplomatic ties: Italy and Estonia great partners

15:14

Gallery: Bergman's 'Scenes from a Marriage' premieres

14:44

0.13 percent of fully vaccinated people diagnosed with coronavirus

14:14

Kredex, supplementary budget crisis measures extended until end of 2021

13:44

Self-isolation rules for travelers to change from Monday

13:19

Man fined over communism memorial photoshoot

12:48

New preparedness law for crises in pipeline in case of bleaker future

12:23

Estonia's coronavirus risk level rises from low to medium

12:12

Eesti Energia: Renewable electricity generation levels behind record prices

11:44

SEB's half-year profit in Estonia increased to €50 million

11:38

Health Board: 64 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

11:19

Vaccinated pupils will not need to isolate as close contacts next term

10:42

AK: EDF personnel take part in Bastille Day parade

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: