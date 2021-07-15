Gallery: New Tallinn cruise ship terminal opens

The new cruise ship terminal opened at Tallinn's ferry harbor Thursday, after several years' work. The facility includes a promenade almost a kilometer in length.

With a price tag of €13.7 million, the terminal was opened by the Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) Thursday (see gallery).

The new facility is the latest in the extensive redevelopment in the harbor area over the past decade.

Port of Tallinn spokespersons said that environmental impact was kept in mind when designing the new terminal, whose energy needs are met using solar panels and marine energy.

The three-storey, 4,000 square-meter facility can accommodate up to 2,000 and will be available for hosting concerts, conferences and other events during the off-season.

The project was started in 2017.

The 850-meter-long rooftop promenade features seating, a restaurant and a children's playground.

YIT Eesti constructed the terminal, architects were Salto Architects in cooperation with Stuudio Tallinn (the original contract was reported to have been awarded to British firm Zaha Hadid - ed.) and engineering aspects were designed by Sweco Projekt AS, with electrical installations by Rausi OÜ.

Cruise season is April to October in the normal run of things, but was severely disrupted last year, and to a lesser extent this year, due to the pandemic – which actually had the effect of speeding up the work on the terminal construction.

Environmental studies were carried out as part of the Green Cruise Port project, co-funded by the EU via the Interreg Baltic Sea Program.

--

