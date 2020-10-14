Old City Harbor terminal ahead of schedule due to canceled cruises

The positive side of the cruise season being canceled due to the coronavirus crisis is that the construction of the terminal at the Old City Harbor at the Port of Tallinn is making good progress. The terminal will be ready in May 2021 two months ahead of schedule.

"If you are trying to find something positive about the canceled cruise trips, then it is the impact on construction," head of communications of the Tallinn Harbour, Sirle Arro, told ERR.

Tallinn Harbour was prepared for the difficult challenge of welcoming 300 ships and continuing with terminal construction at the same time.

But, due to the coronavirus restrictions, travelers in Estonia and elsewhere canceled their plans so the building process has been calmer than expected.

Currently, roofing works are being carried out at the terminal with the installation of a steel frame on solar panels. The installation of glass facades, masonry, work on the ground floor and the installation of ventilation pipes will still needs to be completed.

The construction of the load-bearing and covering structures of the promenade, the installation of light masts and the construction of a seawater collector and seawater intake are also underway. There are many other concurrent constructions.

"Currently, all the works are in the schedule. The planned finishing time for the project is May 2021," Arro said.

Tallinn Harbour concluded a €13.7 million contract with the YIT Eesti in January.

The cruise season was canceled this year due to the coronavirus crisis and no cruise ship visited Tallinn Harbour. Despite the crisis, the Port of Tallinn is preparing for next season and expects to receive approximately 300 ships, similarly to recent years.

