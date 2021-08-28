Ten Tallinn schools to carryout vaccinations this weekend

A vaccination point outside a Tallinn school. Source: Tallinn City Government.
Over the weekend, 10 schools in Tallinn will administer vaccinations to pupils, their families and local residents without prior appointment.

Vaccination points are open at:

  • Tallinn 21 Kool (Raua 6)
  • Tallinna Kristiine Gümnaasium (Nõmme tee 32)
  • Lasnamäe Gümnaasium (Pae 59),
  • Tallinna Kuristiku Gümnaasium (K. Kärberi 9)
  • Pirita Majandusgümnaasium (Metsavahi tee 19)
  • Tallinna Õismäe Vene Lütseum (Õismäe tee 28)
  • Tallinn 53. Keskkool (J. Sütiste tee 42)
  • Tallinn Tehnikagümnaasium (Sõpruse pst 187)
  • Tallinna Nõmme Põhikool (Raudtee 68)
  • Ehte Humanitaargümnaasium (Ehte 9)

Health care services are provided in schools by East Tallinn Central Hospital, West Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Ambulance and Tallinn School Health Care Foundation.

Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty, recommended by the National Expert Committee for this age group, is used to vaccinate students. The second dose will be given six weeks later.

Vaccination is voluntary and this has been reported to schools as well as to students and parents. Students can get vaccinated with a parent or with the written consent of the parent. If necessary, the consent form can be found on the Tallinn website.

Everyone who is vaccinated can take part in a raffle with prizes such as cruises, spa visits, gift tickets and gift cards. The main prize is 30 iPads, of which one has been drawn.

Ester Öpik, Tallinn City Government's coronavirus prevention coordinator, said: "This is a good way to get your first dose of vaccine before school starts. In particular, we have been thinking about organizing vaccinations in schools for students from the age of 12, but as before, family members of students and everyone else who has not yet been vaccinated are welcome."

Until August 31, a vaccination point will also be open in the City Office which is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The entrance is through the door of the City Government service hall. Spikevax (COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna) is used for vaccination and is provided by Confido Medical Center.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

