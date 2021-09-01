Health Board: 123 hospitalized patients, 408 new covid cases

As of Wednesday morning, 123 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 408 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 4,769 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 8.6 percent. Of the new cases, 280 (68.6 percent) were unvaccinated and 128 (31.4 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

According to data from the population registry, there were 153 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 103 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 58 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 26 each in Põlva and Pärnu counties, 22 in Valga County and 17 cases each in Rapla, Jõgeva and Ida-Viru counties. There were 16 cases diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County, 15 in Järva County, 13 in Saare County, 10 in Võru County, nine in Viljandi County and two in Lääne County.

There was no information in the population registry for seven cases.

In total, 727,873 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 632,059 of them having already received their second dose. 5,088 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 343.5, data from the Health Board shows.

There was one death over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,293 people in Estonia in total.

123 people receiving treatment in hospital, 15 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 123 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 12 under assisted breathing. There are 15 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,769 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 408 returning positive and 4,361 negative – a positive rate of 8.6 percent.

There have been 1,758,146 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 142,363 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

134,004 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 44,464 (33.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 89,540 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!