Still no Janssen vaccines to arrive in Estonia this week

This week, 32,850 vaccine doses will arrive in Estonia, of which 29,250 are the Pfizer vaccine and 3,600 doses are the Moderna vaccine. Shipment difficulties regarding Janssen vaccines are still ongoing and none will make it to Estonia this week.

ERR News wrote on August 11 that until the end of May, all scheduled shipments of Janssen coronavirus vaccines reached Estonia, but that figure dropped to only 15.5 percent at the time of writing. Ministry of Social Affairs spokesperson Gea Otsa told ERR that Janssen is enduring manufacturing and shipping problems.

Otsa told ERR on Monday that the ministry is working on finding leftover doses from other EU states. "Since we do not know how long the shipping difficulties for the one-dose Janssen vaccines last, we recommend people not wait for it to get vaccinated, but rather get vaccinated with the Moderna, where the wait is four weeks, or Pfizer, where the second dose comes after six weeks," the ministry spokesperson said.

A list of locations for vaccinations is available here, you can also call phone number 1247.

