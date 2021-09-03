47,000 coronavirus vaccine doses delivered next week

In total, 47,020 doses of coronavirus vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Estonia next week. For the first time in several weeks, Janssen vaccines will be delivered.

"Next week we expect 30,420 Pfizer doses, 3,600 Moderna doses. According to current data, we expect 13,000 Janssen," Gea Otsa, communications adviser to the Ministry of Social Affairs' COVID-19 vaccination working group, told ERR on Friday.

Janssen experienced supply problems throughout the summer and there have been no doses delivered in recent weeks.

As of Friday morning, a total of 1,279,274 doses have been administered in Estonia, the majority have been Pfizer The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 64.6 percent.

The government is aiming to reach 70 percent coverage in the coming months.

