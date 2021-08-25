Vaccination chief: People should not wait for Janssen vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination project leader Marek Seer said that those interested in getting vaccinated should not wait for the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

Seer said Janssen's manufacturer is experiencing supply difficulties and it is not known when they will be overcome.

"Unfortunately, Janssen will not deliver this week either, the manufacturer is still in serious supply difficulties. We have been promised 13,000 doses of Janssen next week, but will it arrive? We hope for the best," said Seer.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently available in Estonia instead. Therefore, Seer advised people waiting for the single-dose Janssen vaccine not to wait. "Go and get vaccinated with what is available," he said.

Seer added that the rate of vaccination has decreased, but at the same time vaccination opportunities have increased. He pointed out that there will be vaccination possibilities in at least one shopping center in each county on Saturday and Sunday.

This week, 23,400 Pfizer and 20,400 Moderna vaccine doses will arrive in Estonia.

Health minister: COVID-19 situation still deteriorating

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said the coronavirus infection is on the rise again and the situation is still deteriorating.

Kiik told reporters on Wednesday that both coronavirus infection and the number of people in need of hospital treatment have increased. "Sadly, the COVID-19 situation is still in a phase of deterioration," the minister said. "We have once again entered a growth trend."

Hanna Sepp, head of the communicable diseases department at the Health Board, said that last week's infection rate was 1.05, unchanged from the previous week. At the same time, she pointed out that last week there was a longer weekend than usual and fewer tests were performed.

Kiik said that the infection rates were last the same in November last year. The difference, however, is that in November last year there were more people in hospital. "Back then, there was zero percent of vaccinated people, now there is 63 percent among adults. One doesn't have to be a scientist to see the connection here," Kiik said.

Health Board: Infection increasing among middle-aged people

Recently, COVID-19 infection has started to increase among middle-aged people as well as children and school-age young people, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

Hanna Sepp, head of the communicable diseases department at the Estonian Health Board, told journalists on Wednesday that the epidemiological situation is the worst in southern Estonia. Morbidity has increased in Saaremaa, according to Sepp, with entertainment events that took place weeks ago being the reason for that.

Sepp noted that while at one point infection spread among young adults who frequented entertainment establishments a lot, then now infection has started to increase among middle-aged people as well as children and school-age young people.

Three outbreaks at care homes have also emerged by now. According to Sepp, there are both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people among those infected at care homes. She added that the care home outbreaks have started from unvaccinated employees.

