Health Board: 351 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

351 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,433 tests taken - a rate of 7.9 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced.

Of the 351 new infections, 75.8 percent were unvaccinated individuals and 24.2 percent were fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 116 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 83 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 63 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 20 in Ida-Viru County, 19 in Pärnu County, 17 in Võru County, 15 each in Põlva and Lääne-Viru counties and 14 each in Valga and Jõgeva counties. There were 13 new cases diagnosed in Rapla County, 12 in Viljandi County, 10 in Lääne County, nine in Saare County, two in Hiiu County and one in Järva County.

There was no information in the population registry for 11 cases.

In total, 717,212 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 619,885 of them having already received their second dose. 3,732 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 315.43, data from the Health Board shows.

There was one death over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,287 people in Estonia in total.

110 people receiving treatment in hospital, 13 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 110 people are receiving treatment in hospital with nine under assisted breathing. There are 13 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,433 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 351 returning positive and 4,082 negative – a positive rate of 7.9 percent.

There have been 1,736,244 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 140,692 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

132,957 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 44,188 (33.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 88,769 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

