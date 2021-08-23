Tallinn city government office hosts new walk-in vaccination center

A new, walk-in coronavirus vaccine point has started work at the Tallinn City Government building in central Tallinn.

Pre-registration is not needed, and the facility is open to non-residents of the capital as well as residents.

Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart explained that: "We decided to open a vaccination point in the city government building to offer the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city center, without prior appointment.

"Everyone who has errands to run in the city center on weekdays until the end of August is welcome to use the vaccination option, regardless of whether they are from Tallinn or not," Kõlvart went on.

The center, at Vabaduse väljak 7 (city office service hall entrance), works weekdays 10.00 a.m. to 8 p.m. through to the end of this month, and the Moderna vaccine is being administered.

Attendees would need to bring their Estonian ID card with them.

Confido Medical Center is operating the clinic, and says that those vaccinated between now and the end of the month will received their second dose four weeks' later, while the city government office provided an ideal and central location.

All those aged 12 and over are eligible for vaccination.

