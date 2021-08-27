State to call non-vaccinated Ida-Viru County residents

Non-vaccinated Ida-Viru County residents over the age of 60 will be called by the state to discuss vaccines, head of the vaccination workgroup Marek Seer has said.

Speaking on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon", Seer said this is a test to see if personal contact encourages people to get vaccinated. If it is successful it could be used elsewhere in Estonia.

"The share of non-vaccinated people is much higher in Ida-Viru County than in other counties," Seer explained.

As of August 27, the county has a vaccination coverage rate of 47.16 percent. Less than 40 percent of the over 80s have been vaccinated and 60 percent of the over 70s.

Vaccination coverage rate by county and age group on August 27, 2021. Source: Health Board.

