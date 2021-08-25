Ida-Viru County has Estonia's lowest coronavirus infection rate

Ida-Viru County currently has Estonia's lowest infection rate, despite the low vaccination rate. The Health Board said the rules are being followed and many people have already had covid-19.

At the moment, the highest infection rates are in Southern Estonia. The 14-day rate is the highest in Võru County (810.39 per 100,000), followed by Põlva County (673.51) and Valga County (585.02).

Ida-Viru County's rate is 105.02 followed by Lääne County on 156.53.

Head of the government's scientific advisory council Professor Irja Lutsar said one of the reasons for the different rates is community contact.

"There may not be much contact between Ida-Viru County and Southern Estonia. The virus really does spread in communities, families, work collectives, they are also very local institutions," she said.

Ida-Viru County has the lowest vaccination rate of any region at 46.67 percent. But it is thought that the infection rate is so low as many people have previously been infected with coronavirus which gives them continuing immunity.

"There is definitely a difference with Ida-Viru County because an Ida-Viru resident may not go to so many events around Estonia. And because people have stayed in Ida-Viru County and because the morbidity is low there, it gives a hint as to why these numbers are so," said Marje Muusikus, from the Health Board.

Muusikus said the vaccination points which do not require prior vaccination have been very popular in the eastern region.

"New strains are feared. People have realized that it is more contagious and less contact can make them sick," she said.

Lutsar encouraged people to get vaccinated.

--

