16 percent of scheduled Janssen doses have reached Estonia since June

While all scheduled shipments of Janssen coronavirus vaccines reached Estonia until the end of May, only 15.5 percent of the initially scheduled shipments have reached Estonia in the summer months.

Ministry of Social Affairs spokesperson Gea Otsa told ERR that Janssen is enduring manufacturing and shipping problems, which is why only 26,400 doses of the initially scheduled 170,240 have arrived in Estonia since the start of June.

"For example, 8,000 doses were set to arrive this week, which was reduced to 6,500 and they finally announced the doses would not arrive at all. Last week, 8,000 were supposed to arrive, none did. The week prior, 4,800 of the promised 16,000 were sent," Otsa said.

She said Estonia has plenty of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which have come in at a stable rate. "We recommend people, who have not started their vaccination process yet, do so fast to receive initial protection and full immunity after the second dose," Otsa said.

As of Wednesday, August 11, 675,335 people have been vaccinated with one dose and 585,918 have had their vaccination process completed.

