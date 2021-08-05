Interest in vaccinations up over the last few weeks

Public interest in coronavirus vaccinations has increased over the last few weeks.

An average of 20,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Estonia over the last two weeks with more than 7,000 vaccines administered in the first two days of the ongoing week, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said there are two main culprits behind the increase in interest: vaccines are more easily available and people want to participate in public events.

Kiik is convinced Estonia will reach 70 percent vaccine coverage among the adult population by September 22 - the start of the astronomical fall. "The trend turned upward in the end of June, the start of July and we can see that this increase has also made people more careful and more appreciative of vaccines," Kiik said.

"The number of vaccine registrations in the digital registry has increased, the number of calls made to the 1247 information number has also increased and I am convinced we will also see high vaccination numbers during August and this will help protect our entire population and help keep society open in the fall months," the minister noted.

