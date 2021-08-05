Health Board: 258 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths

258 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,462 tests taken - a rate of 7.5 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Of the 258 new infections, 181 were unvaccinated individuals, with 24 having received one dose and 53 fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 102 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 64 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 41 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 24 in Pärnu County, 12 in Põlva County and 11 in Viljandi County. Eight cases were found in Lääne-Viru County, seven each were discovered in Ida-Viru, Lääne and Rapla counties, six each went to Jõgeva, Saare and Võru counties, four were found in Valga County and three in Järva County.

There was no information in the population registry for 14 cases.

In total, 653,956 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 572,299 of them having already received their second dose. 6,099 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 173.37, data from the Health Board shows.

There were three deaths over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,276 people in Estonia in total.

46 people receiving treatment in hospital, three in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 46 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are three patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,462 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 258 returning positive and 3,204 negative – a positive rate of 7.5 percent.

There have been 1,635,989 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 134,479 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

129,312 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,774 (33.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 85,538 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

