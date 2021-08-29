Isamaa leader back in hospital due to coronavirus

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder on ETV's "Terevisioon" on Thursday, January 14 Source: ERR
Helir-Valdor Seeder on ETV's "Terevisioon" on Thursday, January 14 Source: ERR
News

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder has been readmitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus.

The party's press secretary Karl Sander told ERR Sunday that: "Seeder is back in hospital and will not be able to take part in Monday's Riigikogu sitting. At the moment there is no further comment and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Seeder was discharged from hospital last Wednesday following media reports the previous week that he had checked in at Viljandi Hospital, after testing positive for the virus.

Seeder has according to media reports received one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Monday's Riigikogu sitting is taken up with the first ballot of the presidential elections. At the time of writing, one candidate, Alar Karis, is formally declared.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

