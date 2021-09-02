State to contact 20,000 Ida-Viru County unvaccinated senior citizens

A government pilot project will see Ida-Viru County residents contacted with a recommendation to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Health minister Tanel Kiik (Center) said Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kiik said that the project will focus on the over 60s and will help lift the burden on family doctors in rolling out vaccinations.

He said: "Let's go to the aid of family doctors. Those lists that the family doctors have been calling up."

Ida-Viru County's vaccination coverage has long lagged behind the rest of the country. While 14 of Estonia's counties are at or above a 65-percent coverage rate for the over 60's demographic, the Health Board says, the 15th, Ida-Viru County, lags around 20 percentage points behind.

Tanel Kiik said that data protection regulations will be ensured, while a private sector firm, Kõnekaskus OÜ, will be responsible for calling up the 20,000 people listed.

Advice will also be given on where and how to get vaccinated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!