Kiik: Risk groups to be vaccinated with third dose this year

Vaccination of at-risk groups with the third dose of coronavirus vaccine will start later this year, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Wednesday.

Kiik told journalists at the government's weekly press conference vaccination of risk groups with third doses will start this year. Additional doses will be given first and foremost to the elderly, and the list of at-risk groups will be determined by the national expert committee on immunoprophylaxis.

Deputy director general of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma said the issue of third doses has been discussed in the expert committee but a decision has yet to be made. She expressed hope that clarity will be gained in this regard within one month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!