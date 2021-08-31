Health Board: 119 hospitalized patients, 358 new covid cases

As of Tuesday morning, 119 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 358 new cases were recorded in the last day, the Health Board said.

In total, 5,361 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 6.7 percent. Of the new cases, 257 (71.8 percent) were unvaccinated and 101 (28.2 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

The 14-day infection rate is 334 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of the new cases, 137 were recorded in Harju County and 94 in Tallinn.

There were 40 new cases in Viljandi County, 35 in Tartu County, 26 in Võru County, 19 in Pärnu County, 18 in Põlva County and 17 in Valga County.

Twelve cases each were reported in Rapla and Ida-Viru counties, 10 each in Lääne-Viru and Lääne counties, nine in Jõgeva county, six in Saare County and one in Hiiu County. No cases were reported in any other counties and six cases had no information in the population register.

As of this morning, 726,054 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. 628,572 have finished the vaccination cycle. 3,871 doses were administered yesterday. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 64.2 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

