Health Board: 115 patients in hospital, 255 new covid cases

A total of 115 people are in hospital due to the coronavirus as of Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, an increase of seven on the previous day. Eight-seven patients require treatment due to symptomatic coronavirus, the board says.

No deaths relating to the coronavirus have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 188, or 73.8 percent, came in individuals who have not been vaccinated, the board says, while the remaining 26.2 percent (67 people) have completed a course of vaccination.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 334. Over the same period, 7.6 percent of primary coronavirus tests returned positive, with 2,132 cases relating to unvaccinated people and 594 to people who had completed the vaccination course.

Regional breakdown

Thirteen of Estonia's 15 counties reported coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Harju County posted 99 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 73 of these coming in Tallinn.

Tartu County reported 44, Viljandi County 20, and Võru and Pärnu counties 18 cases.

The remaining counties who posted cases reported single figures as follows. Jõgeva and Põlva counties (nine each), Järva and Ida-Viru Counties (eight each), Valga County (six), Saare County (four) and Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties posted three cases each.

No new cases were reported on Hiiumaa or in Lääne County.

An additional six cases came in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population registry, the source the board uses in compiling its daily figures.

Testing, hospitalizations, vaccinations

2,726 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, with 255 returning positive (9.4 percent).

Fifteen new coronavirus case-files were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours, and 115 people are currently hospitalized in Estonia due to COVID-19.

Ninety-six of those hospitalized (82.7 percent) are unvaccinated, the board says, while 87 of those hospitalized have symptomatic coronavirus.

3,783 anti-coronavirus vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people to have been vaccinated with at least one dose to 724,258. Of these, 626,234 have completed the course, i.e. received two doses with most manufacturers' products, while the remaining 98,024 people are in the process of being vaccinated, the board says.

The vaccination coverage of adults in Estonia with at least one dose is currently 64 percent.

More detailed information is available in English from the Koroonakaart site here.

