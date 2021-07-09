Cruises to Mariehamn, Visby, Kotka departing from Tallinn in July

MS Viking XPRS. Source: Viking Line
Over the summer season, shipping companies Tallink and Viking Line will organize several special trips from Tallinn's Old City Harbor Mariehamn, the capital of the Aland Islands, the town of Visby on Gotland and Kotka in Finland.

In addition, passengers can travel to Helsinki and the port of Turku in Finland as well as the Swedish capital Stockholm. The reopening of Tallink's Tallinn-Stockholm route will take place on July 9, and passengers can board the Baltic Queen every other day, Tallinna Sadam said.

Passengers can travel to the Aland Islands in both July and August. Tallink's special trips to the Aland Islands depart from Helsinki via Tallinn every other day until the end of July on board Silja Serenade. Viking Line's Gabriella will take passengers from Tallinn to Marienhamn on July 22 and 26 as well as on August 7.

Passengers can also soon travel to the port of Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland. Viking Line's trips will depart on July 16 and August 5. Tallink's trips will depart on July 11 and 25 as well as on August 8.

At the end of July, it is also possible to take a Viking Line cruise trip to Kotka in Finland. The vessel will depart from Tallinn on July 28.

In addition, it is also possible to travel on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, on "cruises to nowhere," meaning voyages at sea without going ashore at the destination. There are one-day mini cruises on offer on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on board Tallink, Eckero Line and Viking Line ships.

Before making a booking, each passenger must check the current conditions for travel and entry into the country of destination, unless they want to remain on board the vessel at the destination. The current restrictions and summer travel information are available, for example, on Tallink's website or on the websites of the relevant authorities in the countries of destination.

From July, cruise ships will also be visiting Tallinn's Old City Harbor again and the cruise terminal is being completed. Along with the new terminal, a rooftop promenade will be completed, which will be open to both passengers and local residents from July 15.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

