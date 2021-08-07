Lithuania and San Marino moved to Estonia's 'yellow' list from Monday

Lithuania and San Marino are the latest countries added to Estonia's "yellow" list, meaning arrivals in Estonia from that country must present proof of vaccination, negative test result or recovery from coronavirus. Arrivals from Denmark and Luxembourg moved up to the "yellow" list from "red", Iceland moved down from "yellow" to "red".

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are activated Monday, August 9.

Estonia's three-tier system relates to EU/EEA/Schengen Zone nations, and sees arrivals from countries with a reported 14-day coronavirus rate of fewer than 75 inhabitants per 100,000 able to enter restrictions free, i.e. the "green" list. Countries with a reported rate of 75-200 per 100,000 are placed on the "yellow" list, while those with incidences over and above that are on the "red" list.

"Green" list (no restriction on movement) from Monday, August 9, with reported 14-day rate as of Friday, August 6 (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Austria (65.0).

Bulgaria (31.4).

Croatia (53.6).

Czech Republic (23.6).

Germany (32.3).

Hungary (8.0).

Latvia (38.79).

Liechtenstein (51.62).

Norway (67.31).

Poland (4.3).

Romania (9.3).

Slovakia (17.0).

Slovenia (57.3).

Sweden (59.2).

Vatican (0.0).*

* Since in practice anyone traveling from the Vatican would transit via Italy, the "yellow"-list requirements would apply in any case.

"Yellow" list (proof of vaccination, negative test result or recovery from COVID-19) with reported 14-day rate (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

Belgium (187.0).

Denmark (198.2).

Finland (129.7).

Lithuania (133.9).

Luxembourg (177.5).

Italy (113.8).

San Marino (148.0).

Switzerland (113.5).

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

"Red" list (10-day quarantine period required) from Monday, August 9, with reported 14-day rate as of Friday, August 6 (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Andorra (509.3).

Cyprus (1,241.77).

Iceland (385.6).

France (414.3).

Greece (350.8).

Ireland (354.4).

Malta (354.3).

Monaco (519.8).

Netherlands (399.2).

Portugal (384.49).

Spain (721.7).

United Kingdom (656.4).

Arrivals from "Red"-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia if they have not been vaccinated.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period. Proof of vaccination will remove the quarantine requirement.

The new regime enters effect after midnight Estonian time, Sunday. More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website. For more of ERR News' coverage on travel restrictions, click here.

