Coronavirus hasn't added to workload of ambulance service

Ambulance. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
Head of the Tallinn Ambulance center Raul Adlas says that the increasing coronavirus rates haven't added to the workload of the service so far.

"The ambulance service is mainly in contact with infected people who need medical treatment. And whereas at the peak of the crisis, we had 100 or even more people like that, then currently, that number is around seven or eight," Adlas said.

Adlas said that the service gets around 250 to 300 callouts in a day.

"The COVID-19 share of this doesn't really affect our work," he said.

At the same time, he conceded that the increasing number of people contracting the delta strain will bring along with it a rising need for self-protective equipment.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

