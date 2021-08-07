Health Board: 246 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

246 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 8,796 tests taken - a rate of 2.8 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Of the 246 new infections, 72.4 percent were unvaccinated individuals, with 9.3 percent having received one dose and 18.3 fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 98 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 74 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 35 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 22 in Pärnu County, 13 in Ida-Viru County, 12 in Võru County, 11 in Saare County, eight in Valga County, seven each in Jõgeva and Põlva counties, six each in Lääne, Lääne-Viru and Rapla counties, four in Järva County and three in Viljandi County.

There was no information in the population registry for eight cases.

In total, 662,865 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 577,782 of them having already received their second dose. 6,755 vaccine doses were administered since Friday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 194.6, data from the Health Board shows.

There were no deaths over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,276 people in Estonia in total.

53 people receiving treatment in hospital, three in intensive care

As of Saturday morning, 53 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are three patients in intensive care.

A total of 8,796 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 246 returning positive and 8,550 negative – a positive rate of 2.8 percent.

There have been 1,643,898 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 134,950 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

129,595 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,785 (33.8 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 85,810 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

