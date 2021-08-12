Education ministry looking at reorganization

Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The government on Thursday approved the new statutes of the Ministry of Education and Research. The statutes prescribe a comprehensive restructuring of work at the ministry with the aim of more transparent management.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna explained that the ministry's new secretary general, Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts, has already made preparations for a new structure at the ministry.

The most important change will see the ministry switch from having four deputy secretaries-general to three, with the role of two assistant secretaries changing to a considerable degree.

Vinter-Nemvalts told ERR that Secretary General for Planning and Education Pärt-Eo Rannap will continue in his post.

The administrative areas of the remaining two secretaries-general will be rephrased and public competitions held to find the right people.

The ministry will cut the number of departments from 19 to 12 by way of mergers.

Liina Kersna said that departments will grow in size and that the positions of assistant department heads and bureau chiefs will be abolished.

Vinter-Nemvalts added that the aim of reorganization is not to cut staff and that talks are currently underway in terms of whether it will be possible to reassign people inside the ministry.

The aim of reorganization is not to cut costs but to streamline the ministry's work.

Vinter-Nemvalts remarked that the current heavy emphasis on executives is not optimal.

Kersna pointed out that changes will see departments manned with people in charge of specific topics.

Reorganization needs to be completed by September 1, according to the current plan.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

