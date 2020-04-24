Food couriers expand delivery areas during pandemic crisis

Food delivery firms in Estonia have enlarged their delivery coverage areas and reduced delivery prices in response to the ongoing coronavirus emergency situation.

The similarly-named Wolt, a Finnish company, and Bolt, an Estonian firm, have so far mostly focused on Estonia's two main cities, Tallinn and Tartu – something they will continue to do while expanding the delivery area radius in both locations.

Food couriers generally arrive by either car or bicycle.

Wolt

Liis Ristal, CEO of Wolt Baltic, told ERR Friday that during the course of the emergency situation, her company has lowered the maximum home delivery fee by four euros, from €7.9 to €3.9, and widened its home delivery area in Tallinn and Tartu by a radius of almost seven kilometers.

The delivery area will revert to its pre-crisis dimensions once the emergency situation is declared over, she added.

As to rationale for doing this in the first place, Ristal said that demand for home delivery had grown somewhat in the crisis, though the situation is constantly changing and is in particular tough on restaurants, who are being helped by the firm connecting them to potential customers. Wolt has stopped charging food outlets a commission, normally 20-30 percent per delivery, she added.

Bolt

Bolt spokesperson Jaan Lašmanov told ERR that the volume of Bolt Food's home deliveries had also increased somewhat, though did not give precise figures.

Lašmanov said that Bolt Food had also greatly expanded the home delivery area, at the beginning of April.

"In addition to the existing areas, Viimsi, Tabasalu, Iru, Hüüru and Luige are now incorporated within the Tallinn serice area. Ülenurme, Tõrvandi, Märja, Haaslava and Lemmatsi, among others, have been added in Tartu," said Lašmanov.

Unlike Wolt, Bolt Food does not plan to reduce the size of the service area after the end of the emergency, meaning previously unconnected locations should be able to order for the foreseeable future.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!