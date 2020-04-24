ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Food couriers expand delivery areas during pandemic crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
A Wolt food courier at work.
A Wolt food courier at work. Source: ERR
News

Food delivery firms in Estonia have enlarged their delivery coverage areas and reduced delivery prices in response to the ongoing coronavirus emergency situation.

The similarly-named Wolt, a Finnish company, and Bolt, an Estonian firm, have so far mostly focused on Estonia's two main cities, Tallinn and Tartu – something they will continue to do while expanding the delivery area radius in both locations.

Food couriers generally arrive by either car or bicycle.

Wolt

Liis Ristal, CEO of Wolt Baltic, told ERR Friday that during the course of the emergency situation, her company has lowered the maximum home delivery fee by four euros, from €7.9 to €3.9, and widened its home delivery area in Tallinn and Tartu by a radius of almost seven kilometers. 

The delivery area will revert to its pre-crisis dimensions once the emergency situation is declared over, she added.

As to rationale for doing this in the first place, Ristal said that demand for home delivery had grown somewhat in the crisis, though the situation is constantly changing and is in particular tough on restaurants, who are being helped by the firm connecting them to potential customers. Wolt has stopped charging food outlets a commission, normally 20-30 percent per delivery, she added.

Bolt

Bolt spokesperson Jaan Lašmanov told ERR that the volume of Bolt Food's home deliveries had also increased somewhat, though did not give precise figures.

Lašmanov said that Bolt Food had also greatly expanded the home delivery area, at the beginning of April. 

"In addition to the existing areas, Viimsi, Tabasalu, Iru, Hüüru and Luige are now incorporated within the Tallinn serice area. Ülenurme, Tõrvandi, Märja, Haaslava and Lemmatsi, among others, have been added in Tartu," said Lašmanov.

Unlike Wolt, Bolt Food does not plan to reduce the size of the service area after the end of the emergency, meaning previously unconnected locations should be able to order for the foreseeable future.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

boltwoltcoronaviruscoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus crisis economic effectsfood couriers
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:27

Tallinn to extend tramway to Old City Harbour

13:01

Public not buying protective masks due to high prices

12:41

Food couriers expand delivery areas during pandemic crisis

12:27

New business building to be built on Reidi roadside

12:16

Coronavirus: 16 new cases, one death, number of patients in hospital falls

11:57

National Heritage Board farmhouse restoration grants winners announced

11:39

Health Board sends expired protective masks to pharmacists in Haapsalu

11:14

Ratas: European economy must be relaunched decisively after crisis

10:53

EDF conscript tests COVID-19-positive

10:34

Gallery: Veterans' Day marked with Tapa ceremony

10:14

Ossinovski: Government's emergency committee has too much power

09:47

Justice chancellor: There are no legal grounds for extending restrictions

09:23

French NATO force traverses Europe to Estonia amid coronavirus challenges

08:46

Financial authority: Wide variety in lenders' coronavirus client care

08:22

Postimees rejects private media state aid, citing independence concerns

07:49

Tartu intersection records most accidents in Estonia for third year running

23.04

First ever drone flight carrying coronavirus patient sample in Estonia

23.04

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing rescue official

23.04

Ilmar Raag: Human life in a crisis of values

23.04

Tartu University Hospital to gradually resume scheduled treatment

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: