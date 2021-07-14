Responsibility for rental car accidents lies with the driver

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

There were multiple traffic accidents involving Bolt Drive rental cars over the previous weekend. Both Bolt Drive and Tallinn's deputy mayor Andrei Novikov say irresponsible traffic behavior is to blame in the accidents.

Bolt Drive's rental service has been on the market since the start of May and there have already been multiple accidents involving the cars. For example, a drunk driver without the right to drive caused an accident on June 10, flipping the car over.

Bolt Drive's head of New Mobility Lukas Yla said traffic accidents are inevitable and the company can ban irresponsible drivers. "If we get a notification about irresponsible traffic behavior, we will contact the client right away. We have their info, we can contact them and ask them to behave better. In case the behavior continues, we also have a right to ask the client to stop the car and finish their drive," Yla said.

Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) chairman Mart Jesse said the majority of the responsibility lies with the driver, but the rental service provider must also contribute.

"Estonia is an e-state and each entrepreneur has an opportunity to check with the Transport Administration if a person has the right to drive or not. And certainly, if a client has lost that right, the rental company should automatically stop the account and stop the person from getting behind a wheel," Jesse said.

Tallinn deputy mayor Andrei Novikov said rental cars are equal to public transportation and companies are not expected to impose stricter conditions.

"Our experience shows that there are times the vehicles are parked incorrectly, there are times when speeding takes place. But I would say the rental company is not guilty, the person driving the specific vehicle is," Novikov said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Health Board crisis chief: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients are now younger

13:18

Daily: Elderly Viljandi woman dies after pedestrian crossing bus accident

12:47

Cultural Endowment grants only to go to natural persons, not legal entities

12:24

Paper: Lightning strike kills seven cattle in Pärnu County

11:48

AK: Southeastern border infrastructure construction making progress

11:22

Some Põltsamaa residents wish to transfer to Tartu municipality

10:49

Weekend brings beefed-up four-day WRC Rally Estonia, 25,000 spectators

10:42

Health Board: 56 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:22

Responsibility for rental car accidents lies with the driver

09:54

Tartu launches summer vaccination campaign

09:29

Gallery: Rare untouched burial site found in Pärnu County

09:02

Party Ratings: Gap in support between Reform and EKRE continues to shrink

08:26

Marine pollution discovered in Tallinn's Kopli Bay

13.07

Tallinn's Central Market to host vaccination without registration sessions

13.07

Baltcap keen to invest in Tallinn's Linnahall

13.07

Estonian refugee centers could accommodate another 88 migrants

13.07

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm signs deal with Spanish firm CAF

13.07

€13.9 million in rural support aid doled out in latest round

13.07

Face-mask refusal leads to Estonia ambassador to Kazakhstan flight bar

13.07

Safety course addresses poor e-scooter etiquette, safety

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: